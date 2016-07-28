BRIEF-Spectrum Brands Holdings Q3 non-gaap EPS $1.73

July 28 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc :

* Fiscal 2016 free cash flow is projected to be approximately $505-$515 million compared to $454 million in fiscal 2015

* Spectrum brands holdings reports record fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.71

* Q3 sales $1.36 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.36 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects fiscal 2016 net sales, as reported, to increase in high-single digit range compared to fiscal 2015

* Capital expenditures, which were $89.1 million in fiscal 2015, expected to be in range of $100 million to $110 million for fiscal 2016