BRIEF-Mobile mini reports Q2 adjusted EPS $0.25

July 28 Mobile Mini Inc :

* Mobile Mini reports q2'16 results and announces quarterly dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 revenue $124.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $128.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

