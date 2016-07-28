版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四

BRIEF-Alexion reports Q2 non-gaap EPS $1.13

July 28 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Sees FY non gaap earnings per share $4.50 to $4.65

* Sees FY non gaap total revenues $3,050 to $3,100 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.05, revenue view $3.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alexion reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.13

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 revenue $753 million versus I/B/E/S view $742.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY gaap earnings per share $1.91 to $2.26

* Sees FY gaap total revenues $3,050 to $3,100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

