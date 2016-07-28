BRIEF-Alexion reports Q2 non-gaap EPS $1.13

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Sees FY non gaap earnings per share $4.50 to $4.65
* Sees FY non gaap total revenues $3,050 to $3,100 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.05, revenue view $3.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alexion reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.13
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.51
* Q2 revenue $753 million versus I/B/E/S view $742.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY gaap earnings per share $1.91 to $2.26
* Sees FY gaap total revenues $3,050 to $3,100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production