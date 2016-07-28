BRIEF-Idacorp Inc Q2 earnings per share $1.12

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Idacorp Inc
* Idacorp Inc announces second quarter 2016 results, reaffirms 2016 earnings guidance
* Q2 earnings per share $1.12
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees full-year 2016 earnings per share $3.80 to $3.95 including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production