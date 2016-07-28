版本:
BRIEF-Idacorp Inc Q2 earnings per share $1.12

July 28 Idacorp Inc

* Idacorp Inc announces second quarter 2016 results, reaffirms 2016 earnings guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $1.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full-year 2016 earnings per share $3.80 to $3.95 including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

