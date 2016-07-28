BRIEF-ITT Educational qtrly earnings per share $0.18

July 28 ITT Educational Services Inc

* ITT Educational Services Inc reports 2016 second quarter results

* ITT Educational Services Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.18

* ITT Educational Services Inc qtrly revenue $176.3 million versus $214.2 million

* Total student enrollment decreased 16.4 percent to 40,015 as of June 30, 2016

* New student enrollment in Q2 of 2016 decreased 21.6 percent to 9,910 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: