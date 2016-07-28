BRIEF-ITT Educational qtrly earnings per share $0.18

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 ITT Educational Services Inc
* ITT Educational Services Inc reports 2016 second quarter results
* ITT Educational Services Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* ITT Educational Services Inc qtrly revenue $176.3 million versus $214.2 million
* Total student enrollment decreased 16.4 percent to 40,015 as of June 30, 2016
* New student enrollment in Q2 of 2016 decreased 21.6 percent to 9,910 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production