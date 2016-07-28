版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 18:58 BJT

BRIEF-ITC Q2 earnings per share $0.46

July 28 ITC Holdings Corp

* Reports second quarter and year-to-date 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $303.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.58

* Qtrly reported operating revenues $298 million versus $275.1 million

* Qtrly adjusted operating revenues increased to $306.2 million compared to $288.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐