BRIEF-ITC Q2 earnings per share $0.46

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 ITC Holdings Corp
* Reports second quarter and year-to-date 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $303.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.58
* Qtrly reported operating revenues $298 million versus $275.1 million
* Qtrly adjusted operating revenues increased to $306.2 million compared to $288.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production