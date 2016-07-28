BRIEF-Sound Financial Bancorp reports Q2 net income of $1.3 mln

July 28 Sound Financial Bancorp Inc

* Reports 2nd quarter net income of $1.3 million or $0.49 per share

* Says net interest income increased $110,000, or 2.1 percent to $5.4 million during quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Net interest margin was 4.26% for quarter ended June 30, 2016, compared to 4.25 percent for quarter ended March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: