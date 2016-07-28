BRIEF-MarketAxess reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.88

July 28 MarketAxess Holdings Inc

*

* Record pre-tax income of $50.6 million and record diluted EPS of $0.88

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue rose 28 percent to $96.6 million

* Updating its full year 2016 expense guidance range to $178 million to $183 million

