BRIEF-MarketAxess reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.88

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 MarketAxess Holdings Inc
*
* Record pre-tax income of $50.6 million and record diluted EPS of $0.88
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue rose 28 percent to $96.6 million
* Updating its full year 2016 expense guidance range to $178 million to $183 million
* Reconfirming its full year 2016 capital spending guidance range of $18.0 million to $22.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production