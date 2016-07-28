BRIEF-WiLAN Q2 loss per share $0.03

July 28 WiLAN Inc

* Q2 revenue $16 million versus $35 million

* Does not expect elimination of its research and development activities to have a material impact, if any, on its business activities

* Wilan reports 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.03

* Lan inc - cash operating expenses for q3 2016 are expected to be in range of $9.7 million to $11 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S