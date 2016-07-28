BRIEF-WiLAN Q2 loss per share $0.03

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 WiLAN Inc
* Q2 revenue $16 million versus $35 million
* Does not expect elimination of its research and development activities to have a material impact, if any, on its business activities
* Wilan reports 2016 second quarter financial results
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.03
* Lan inc - cash operating expenses for q3 2016 are expected to be in range of $9.7 million to $11 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production