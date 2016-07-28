BRIEF-EQT Midstream Q2 operating revenues $172 mln

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 EQT Midstream Partners LP
* Increased adjusted ebitda guidance for 2016 to $555 - $565 mln
* Says established net income guidance for 2016 of $505 - $515 mln
* Q2 total operating revenues $172 mln vs i/b/e/s view $172.5 mln
* Fy2016 shr view $4.94 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s
* Q2 shr view $1.15 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s
* Reiterates forecast for 2016 total expansion capital expenditures, including capital contributions to mvp jv, of about $695 - $725 mln
* Sees distributable cash flow guidance for 2016 to $495 - $505 mln
* Qtrly net income per limited partner unit - diluted $1.27
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production