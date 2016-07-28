BRIEF-EQT Midstream Q2 operating revenues $172 mln

July 28 EQT Midstream Partners LP

* Increased adjusted ebitda guidance for 2016 to $555 - $565 mln

* Says established net income guidance for 2016 of $505 - $515 mln

* Q2 total operating revenues $172 mln vs i/b/e/s view $172.5 mln

* Fy2016 shr view $4.94 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s

* Q2 shr view $1.15 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s

* Reiterates forecast for 2016 total expansion capital expenditures, including capital contributions to mvp jv, of about $695 - $725 mln

* Sees distributable cash flow guidance for 2016 to $495 - $505 mln

* Qtrly net income per limited partner unit - diluted $1.27