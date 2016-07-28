BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners reports Q2 revenue $181.4 mln

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Suncoke Energy Partners Lp
* Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Announces second quarter 2016 results
* Suncoke Energy Partners LP qtrly net income per common unit $0.23
* Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $181.4 million
* Partnership also reaffirmed its full-year outlook for 2016 adjusted ebitda attributable to sxcp of $207 million to $217 million
* Remains on track to allocate approximately $60 million of cash towards de-levering its balance sheet in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production