BRIEF-National Oilwell reports Q2 loss per share $0.30 excluding items

July 28 National Oilwell Varco Inc

* Backlog for capital equipment orders for rig systems at june 30, 2016 was $2.94 billion

* New orders during quarter were $66 million for rig systems

* Backlog for capital equipment orders for completion and production solutions at june 30, 2016 was $947 million, down 5 percent from q1

* National oilwell varco reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.30 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.58

* Q2 revenue $1.72 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.79 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rig systems generated revenues of $564 million in q2 of 2016, a decrease of 39 percent from q1 of 2016

* Other items in quarter included $143 million in pre-tax charges primarily associated with severance, facility closure costs