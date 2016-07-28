BRIEF-Dow reports Q2 sales of $12 billion

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Dow Chemical Co
* Dow reports second quarter results
* Q2 sales $12 billion versus I/B/E/S view $11.24 billion
* "Continue to see healthy demand in North America, led by the strength of the consumer"
* "Continue to see favorable conditions and robust demand in our core consumer-led markets ... throughout the world"
* "Measured recovery in Europe continues, despite heightened geopolitical uncertainties"
* "Latin America is showing early signs of improvement from a low base"
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production