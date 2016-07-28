版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 18:53 BJT

BRIEF-U3o8 Corp announces changes to its board

July 28 U3o8 Corp :

* Appointment of Darin Milmeister to its board of directors and resignation of John Ross as a director

* Ross will continue in his management function as chief financial officer of company

* U3o8 Corp announces changes to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

