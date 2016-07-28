版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 18:58 BJT

BRIEF-GP Strategies Q2 earnings per share $0.29

July 28 GP Strategies Corp :

* GP Strategies reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 revenue $125.5 million versus I/B/E/S VIEW $128 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

