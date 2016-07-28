版本:
BRIEF-Tempur Sealy increases share repurchase program by $200 mln

July 28 Tempur Sealy International Inc :

* Tempur Sealy increases share repurchase program by $200 million

* Says has approximately $344 million remaining available for future share repurchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

