2016年 7月 28日

BRIEF-GNC names Robert Moran interim CEO

July 28 Gnc Holdings Inc

* Michael g. Archbold steps down as ceo effective immediately

* Strategic review process ongoing

* Moran will remain on gnc board

* Gnc names robert f. Moran interim ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

