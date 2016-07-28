BRIEF-International Game Technology reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.36

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 International Game Technology Plc Sees Fy 2016 Capital Expenditures Excluding Upfront Lotto Concession Payments Are Now Expected To Be $550
* Net debt is still expected to be $7,700-$7,900 million at end of 2016
* International game technology plc reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
* Q2 earnings per share $0.36
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly consolidated revenue grew 1% to $1,285 million from $1,274 million in q2 of 2015
* Continues to expect adjusted ebitda of $1,740-$1,790 million for full year 2016 period
* $1,790 million for full year 2016
* $580 million
* Capital expenditures excluding upfront lotto concession payments are now expected to be $550-$580 million for fy 2016
* Q2 revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production