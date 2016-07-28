BRIEF-International Game Technology reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.36

July 28 International Game Technology Plc Sees Fy 2016 Capital Expenditures Excluding Upfront Lotto Concession Payments Are Now Expected To Be $550

* Net debt is still expected to be $7,700-$7,900 million at end of 2016

* International game technology plc reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly consolidated revenue grew 1% to $1,285 million from $1,274 million in q2 of 2015

* Continues to expect adjusted ebitda of $1,740-$1,790 million for full year 2016 period

* $1,790 million for full year 2016

* $580 million

* Capital expenditures excluding upfront lotto concession payments are now expected to be $550-$580 million for fy 2016

* Q2 revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S