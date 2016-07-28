版本:
BRIEF-Mediwound posts Q2 loss per share of $0.34

July 28 Mediwound Ltd

* Mediwound Ltd says during 2016 co will continue to invest primarily in its sales and marketing activities in Europe to advance adoption of Nexobrid

* Mediwound reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.34

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cash use for FY is expected to be $18 million to $20 million, lower than company's previous forecast which was in range of $20 million to $22 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

