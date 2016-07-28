BRIEF-MPLX LP sees 2016 net income $140 mln to $240 mln

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 MPLX LP :
* Confirmed 2016 guidance of 12 to 15 percent distribution growth rate over prior year
* Announced Frank Semple will retire as vice chairman on oct. 31, 2016
* Confirmed 2016 guidance of 12 to 15 percent distribution growth rate over prior year, double-digit distribution growth rate in 2017
* Sees 2016 growth capital expenditures $900 million to $1.2 billion
* MPLX LP sees 2016 net income $140 million to $240 million
* MPLX LP sees 2016 net cash provided by operating activities: $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion
* MPLX LP reports second-quarter 2016 financial results
* Frank Semple will retire as vice chairman on Oct. 31, 2016
* MPLX continues to anticipate its Marcellus and Utica shale processing facilities will average approximately 80 percent utilization for 2016
* Second-Quarter 2016 net income includes a non-cash impairment charge of $89 million related to an equity method investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production