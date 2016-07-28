BRIEF-Lazard Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.61

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Lazard Ltd :
* Reports second-quarter and first-half 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.61
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lazard Ltd reports second-quarter and first-half 2016 results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.61
* Q2 revenue $542 million
* Says assets under management of $192 billion as of June 30, 2016, down 6% from june 30, 2015, and up 1% from March 31, 2016
* Q2 revenue view $545.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production