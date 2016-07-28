BRIEF-CoreSite Realty Q2 revenue $96.1 million

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 CoreSite :
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reports second quarter revenue and FFO per share growth of 18% and 31% year over year, respectively
* Q2 revenue rose 18.1 percent to $96.1 million
* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $3.56 to $3.64
* Q2 FFO per share $0.89
* Says increasing its 2016 guidance for net income attributable to common shares to a range of $1.41 to $1.49
* FY 2016 FFO per share view $3.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production