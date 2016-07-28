BRIEF-Oshkosh Q3 earnings per share $1.13

July 28 Oshkosh Corp

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 revenue view $5.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says now expects to recognize sales of approximately 175 M-ATVS in Q4 of fiscal 2016 in defense segment

* Oshkosh corporation reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.13

* Q3 sales $1.75 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.61 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.60 to $2.80

* Sees FY 2016 sales $6.0 billion to $6.1 billion

* Oshkosh Corp says declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share

* Oshkosh Corp says declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share

* Oshkosh Corp says company expects fiscal 2016 net cash flow provided by operating activities of approximately $500 million