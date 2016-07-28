BRIEF-New Media earnings per share $0.21

July 28 New Media Investment Group Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.21

* New Media announces second quarter 2016 results and dividend of $0.33 per common share; announces the acquisition of the Fayetteville Publishing Company

* Q2 revenue rose 5.1 percent to $314.8 million

* New Media Investment Group Inc says deal valued at $18.0 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $311.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S