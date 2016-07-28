BRIEF-New Media earnings per share $0.21

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 New Media Investment Group Inc :
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.21
* New Media announces second quarter 2016 results and dividend of $0.33 per common share; announces the acquisition of the Fayetteville Publishing Company
* Q2 revenue rose 5.1 percent to $314.8 million
* New Media Investment Group Inc says deal valued at $18.0 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $311.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production