BRIEF-GNC Holdings appoints Robert F. Moran interim CEO

July 28 GNC Holdings Inc :

* Suspended its previous earnings guidance for fiscal 2016

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.20per share

* Remains on track to meet its 2016 goal to refranchise 200 company-owned stores

* GNC Holdings Inc reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.79

* Q2 earnings per share $0.94

* Q2 revenue $673.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $670.4 million

* Q2 same store sales fell 3.7 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GNC Holdings Inc says Robert F. Moran appointed interim CEO replacing Mike Archbold who is leaving company

* Same store sales decreased 3.7% in Q2 2016