BRIEF-Penske Automotive Q2 earnings per share $1.11

July 28 Penske Automotive Group Inc

* Penske Automotive reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.11 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $5.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.17 billion

* Store retail revenue up 0.2 percent

* Q2 retail unit sales up 6.2 percent to 115,106

* Increases ownership interest in Penske Truck leasing

* Excluding F/X, same-store retail revenue grew 2.7 percent in Q2

* Acquired additional 14.4 percent interest in Penske truck from units of GE Capital Global Holdings for approximately $498.7 million

* Estimates accretion of at least $0.25 per share on an annualized basis after increased ownership in Penske truck

* Purchase price was funded using existing liquidity including company's U.S. Credit agreement