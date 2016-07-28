版本:
BRIEF-Dover Downs Q2 earnings per share $0.02

July 28 Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment Inc

* Reports results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 revenue $46.22 million versus $45.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

