BRIEF-Dover Downs Q2 earnings per share $0.02

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment Inc
* Reports results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Q2 revenue $46.22 million versus $45.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production