BRIEF-L-3 Q2 earnings per share $1.88

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc
* L-3 announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.88 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $2.664 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.49 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Funded backlog declined 4 percent to $8,125 million at June 24, 2016, compared to $8,423 million at December 31, 2015
* Updated 2016 financial guidance
* Sees 2016 net sales $10,150 million to $10,250 million
* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $7.81, revenue view $10.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Funded orders for 2016 Q2 were $2,136 million compared to $2,512 million for 2015 Q2
* Sees full-year diluted EPS $7.65 to $7.85 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production