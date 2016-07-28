BRIEF-Colgate Q2 earnings per share $0.67

July 28 Colgate-Palmolive Co

* Colgate announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.67

* Q2 sales $3.845 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.86 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.70 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly organic sales grew 4.5 percent

* Says North America net sales increased 2.0 percent in Q2 2016

* Says Latin America net sales decreased 16.5 percent in Q2 2016

* Expect a low to mid-single-digit net sales decline for 2016 due to continued currency headwinds

* Company says "Continue to anticipate another year of solid organic sales growth in 2016 "

* Palmolive Co - "as we look ahead, macroeconomic conditions and foreign exchange volatility remain challenging"

* Continue to expect 2016 earnings per share to be flat with 2015 on a dollar basis

* Continue to expect 2016 earnings per share to be flat with 2015 on a dollar basis

* Planning for a year of gross margin expansion and expect high double-digit earnings per share growth in 2016