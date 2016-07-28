BRIEF-Colgate Q2 earnings per share $0.67

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Colgate-Palmolive Co
* Colgate announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.67
* Q2 sales $3.845 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.86 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.70 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly organic sales grew 4.5 percent
* Says North America net sales increased 2.0 percent in Q2 2016
* Says Latin America net sales decreased 16.5 percent in Q2 2016
* Expect a low to mid-single-digit net sales decline for 2016 due to continued currency headwinds
* Company says "Continue to anticipate another year of solid organic sales growth in 2016 "
* Palmolive Co - "as we look ahead, macroeconomic conditions and foreign exchange volatility remain challenging"
* Continue to expect 2016 earnings per share to be flat with 2015 on a dollar basis
* Planning for a year of gross margin expansion and expect high double-digit earnings per share growth in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
