BRIEF-American Electric Power Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.02

July 28 American Electric Power Company Inc

* AEP reports strong 2016 second-quarter gaap and operating earnings

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $3.9 billion versus $3.8 billion

* Q2 revenue view $4.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.95

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $3.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms full-year 2016 operating earnings per share view $3.60 to $3.80

* 2016 estimated earnings per share on a gaap basis would be $3.67 to 3.87 per share