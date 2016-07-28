BRIEF-Bristol-Myers squibb reports Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.69

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co :
* Myers Squibb reports second quarter financial results
* Qtrly Opdivo worldwide revenues $840 million versus $122 million last year
* Qtrly Sprycel worldwide revenues $451 million versus $405 million last year
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $4.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.65 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $2.55 to $2.65
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $2.43 to $2.53 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production