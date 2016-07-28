BRIEF-ITG reports Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.02

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Investment Technology Group :
* Itg reports second quarter 2016 results
* Investment Technology Group Inc says in Europe, q2 average daily value traded in posit was $1.19 billion compared to $1.25 billion in q2 of 2015
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.16
* Q2 revenue $120.6 million versus $140.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Investment Technology Group Inc says q2 average daily trading volume in U.S. Of 132 million shares versus 183 million shares in q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production