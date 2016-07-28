BRIEF-H&E Equipment Services Q2 EPS $0.21

July 28 H&E Equipment Services Inc :

* H&E Equipment Services reports second quarter 2016 results

* Heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding in south texas and louisiana was a major headwind during quarter

* Q2 revenue $242.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $255.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Overall non-residential construction industry remains healthy and demand for rental equipment remains solid