BRIEF-ConocoPhillips reports Q2 loss per share $0.86

July 28 ConocoPhillips :

* Increasing its full-year 2016 production guidance to 1,540 to 1,570 mboed, reflecting strong year-to-date performance

* Third-Quarter 2016 production guidance is 1,510 to 1,550 mboed, which reflects significant planned turnaround activity during quarter.

* " price environment remains challenging, but our business is running well"

* Quarter 2016 results; continued strong operational performance

* Q2 loss per share $0.86

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On track for first cargo from aplng train 2 in australia and first production from alder in europe in q4 of 2016.

* Lowering 2016 capital expenditures guidance from $5.7 billion to $5.5 billion.

* Exceeded second-quarter guidance with production of 1,546 mboed; increasing full-year guidance.

* Production for q2 of 2016 was 1,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboed), a decrease of 49 mboed

* Second-Quarter 2016 adjusted loss per share $0.79