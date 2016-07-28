BRIEF-Hershey Q2 adjusted eps $0.85

July 28 Hershey Co :

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.24 to $4.28 including items

* Business productivity and cost savings programs are on track with our targets

* Q2 China gross sales declined in line with expectations due to challenging macroeconomic and competitive environment

* Sees FY constant currency net sales growth of around 2.0% due to expectation of lower U.S. CMG category growth over remainder of year

* "over remainder of 2016, our cmg in-store merchandising, new products and consumer investment will be strong"

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter results; updates outlook for 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.68

* Q2 sales $1.638 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.61 billion

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.77 to $3.86 including items

* Sees FY 2016 sales up about 1 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company expects fy gross margin to be slightly below last year due to unfavorable sales mix and higher commodity costs

* China Chocolate Category retail sales sequentially improved in q2 versus trends in q1

* Increases quarterly dividend by 6 percent

* Says board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.618 on common stock and $0.562 on class b common stock

* Company continues to estimates that full-year 2016 productivity and cost savings initiatives will be greater than our previous forecast