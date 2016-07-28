BRIEF-American Tower reports second quarter 2016 results

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 American Tower Corp
* Quarterly consolidated AFFO per share $ 1.38
* Q2 FFO per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $1.442 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion
* Sees full year total property revenue $5,615 million to $5,705 million
* Sees full year net income of $965 million to $1,025 million
* Raising midpoint of full year 2016 outlook for property revenue, adjusted EBITDA,consolidated AFFO by $10 million, $15 million and $15 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production