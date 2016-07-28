BRIEF-Marsh & Mclennan Companies Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.90

July 28 Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc

* Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc says board of directors increased quarterly dividend 10%, to $.34 per share

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marsh & mclennan companies reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.91

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.90

* Q2 revenue rose 5 percent to $3.4 billion

* Expect to deliver underlying revenue growth, margin expansion and strong growth in earnings per share in 2016