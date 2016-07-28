BRIEF-Middlefield Banc And Liberty Bank to merge

July 28 Middlefield Banc Corp

* Says has entered into an agreement and plan of reorganization with Liberty

* In aggregate 45 percent of Liberty's shares of common stock will be converted into Middlefield's common stock

* Company says transaction has been approved by boards of directors of both Middlefield And Liberty

* Middlefield Banc Corp and Liberty Bank to merge

* Based on 20 day average stock price of MBCN as of July 26, 2016, indicated transaction value would be about $40.8 million

* Transaction to be accretive to earnings in year one and to earn back tangible book value dilution created from transaction in less than 4 years