BRIEF-Great Western reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.46

July 28 Great Western Bancorp Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46

* Net interest income was $93.6 million for Q3 of fiscal year 2016, an increase of $7.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

