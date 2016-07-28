BRIEF-Servicemaster Reports second-quarter 2016 financial results

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67
* Q2 earnings per share $0.11
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.73 billion to $2.76 billion
* Full year 2016 revenue view $2.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $747 million versus I/B/E/S view $768.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Year 2016 adjusted EBITDA is expected to range from $675 million to $690 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production