版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 19:43 BJT

BRIEF-Servicemaster Reports second-quarter 2016 financial results

July 28 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.73 billion to $2.76 billion

* Full year 2016 revenue view $2.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $747 million versus I/B/E/S view $768.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Year 2016 adjusted EBITDA is expected to range from $675 million to $690 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐