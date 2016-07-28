BRIEF-Milacron Holdings reports Q2 earnings of $0.18/share

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Milacron Holdings Corp
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.18
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $308.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $303.2 million
* Reaffirms fiscal 2016 guidance of 0 percent to 2 percent organic sales growth and adjusted EBITDA margins to be between 18.5 percent and 19 percent
* Expects capital expenditures of about $50 to $55 million for fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production