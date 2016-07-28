版本:
BRIEF-Government Properties Income Trust Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.61

July 28 Government Properties Income Trust :

* Government Properties Income Trust announces second quarter results

* Normalized FFO, for quarter ended June 30, 2016 was $0.61 per diluted share

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

