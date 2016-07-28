BRIEF-Old Dominion reports quarterly earnings per diluted share of $0.98

July 28 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc

* Announces earnings per diluted share of $0.98 for 2016 second quarter

* Quarterly revenue $755.4 million versus $762.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $754.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Currently expects capital expenditures for 2016 to total about $405 million