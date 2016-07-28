版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Nutraceutical reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.65

July 28 Nutraceutical International Corp

* Board of directors agreed to add an additional one million shares to previously approved share purchase program

* Nutraceutical reports fiscal 2016 q3 results and expands share repurchase program

* Q3 earnings per share $0.65

* Q3 sales $60.8 million versus $54.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐