BRIEF-Lear qtrly adjusted earnings per share $3.66

July 28 Lear Corp

* Lear corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $3.66

* Lear corp sees sales in 2016 are expected to be in range of $18.5 billion to $18.8 billion

* Lear corp sees fy core operating earnings are expected to be in range of $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion

* Fy2016 revenue view $18.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lear reports record second quarter 2016 results and increases full year outlook

* Q2 earnings per share $3.82

* Sees fy 2016 sales $18.5 billion to $18.8 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)