版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 19:31 BJT

BRIEF-Adeptus Health says appoints Frank Williams Jr as CFO

July 28 (Reuters) -

* Adeptus health inc says Williams will succeed Timothy L. Fielding

* Adeptus health inc. appoints Frank R. Williams, Jr. as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐