BRIEF-West Pharmaceutical Q2 earnings per share $0.60

July 28 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc Says Raising Our Full

* Year 2016 organic sales growth guidance to a new range of between 7% and 9%

* West announces second quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.15 to $2.25

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.59 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.60

* Q2 sales $388 million versus i/b/e/s view $384.6 million

* Sees fy 2016 sales $1.505 billion to $1.52 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.21, revenue view $1.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* West pharmaceutical services inc says company estimates its 2016 capital spending at between $150 million and $175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)