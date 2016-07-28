版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-RDM Corporation qtrly earnings per share $0.03

July 28 RDM Corporation

* Rdm corp qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* Rdm corporation reports fiscal 2016 third quarter financial results

* Rdm corp qtrly total revenue was $5.24 million versus $5.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

