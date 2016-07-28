BRIEF-CME Group Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.14

July 28 CME Group Inc

* Second-Quarter 2016 average daily volume was 15.1 million contracts, up 13 percent from second-quarter 2015

* Qtrly clearing and transaction fee revenue was $768 million, up 13 percent compared with second-quarter 2015

* Qtrly market data revenue was $103 million, up slightly compared with q2 last year.

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $911.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Second-Quarter 2016 total average rate per contract was 78.2 cents, up from 75.6 cents in first-quarter 2016

* Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.14

* Q2 earnings per share $0.95

* Q2 revenue $906 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

