BRIEF-LendingTree reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $0.92

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Lendingtree Inc Says For Q3 Variable Marketing Margin Is Anticipated To Be In Range Of $35.0
* Year 2016 variable marketing margin and adjusted ebitda guidance
* $99.0 million, an increase of 38% - 42% over q3 2015
* $17.5 million, implying year-over-year growth of 50% - 59%
* $139 million, or 44% - 46% over full-year 2015
* Lendingtree inc says qtrly revenue from mortgage products of $56.0 million represents an increase of 51% over q2 2015
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $97.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.08, revenue view $387.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lendingtree inc says q2 variable marketing margin of $34.0 million; up 59% over q2 2015
* Year outlook
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.92
* Q2 earnings per share $0.71 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $94.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $95.5 million
* $36.5 million, growing 44% - 50% over q3 2015
* $390 million, or 49% - 53% over full-year 2015
* $66 million, or 57% - 62% compared to full-year 2015
* Lendingtree inc says total loan requests in quarter grew to 3.6 million, up 84% over q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production