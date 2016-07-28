BRIEF-LendingTree reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $0.92

July 28 Lendingtree Inc Says For Q3 Variable Marketing Margin Is Anticipated To Be In Range Of $35.0

* Year 2016 variable marketing margin and adjusted ebitda guidance

* $99.0 million, an increase of 38% - 42% over q3 2015

* $17.5 million, implying year-over-year growth of 50% - 59%

* $139 million, or 44% - 46% over full-year 2015

* Lendingtree inc says qtrly revenue from mortgage products of $56.0 million represents an increase of 51% over q2 2015

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $97.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.08, revenue view $387.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lendingtree inc says q2 variable marketing margin of $34.0 million; up 59% over q2 2015

* Year outlook

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.92

* Q2 earnings per share $0.71 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $94.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $95.5 million

* $36.5 million, growing 44% - 50% over q3 2015

* $390 million, or 49% - 53% over full-year 2015

* $66 million, or 57% - 62% compared to full-year 2015

* Lendingtree inc says total loan requests in quarter grew to 3.6 million, up 84% over q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)